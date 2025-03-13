California Fuels and Lubricants Partners with TracTide for Marine Fuel Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The duo work together to enhance marine fuel services in Port Hueneme, California. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel supplier California Fuel and Lubricants (CFL) has partnered with TracTide Marine Corp to develop and enhance marine fuel services in Port Hueneme, California.

CFL will manage marketing and marine fuel supply, while TracTide handles operations, combining supply strength with logistics expertise to improve fuel availability, Charles McDaniel, president of CFL told Ship & Bunker.

The partnership will focus on both local offshore and international shipping sectors.

"Our partnership with TracTide complements our existing marine offering to the rest of the California Coast, McDaniel said.

"Port Hueneme is a key West Coast commercial port and working alongside TracTide will provide a best-in-class fueling service to vessels operating in the region."

TracTide offers marine logistics services and will play a key role in optimising bunker fuel delivery and enhancing operational efficiency for bunkering at Port Hueneme.

California Fuels and Lubricants was founded in 2004 and specialises in marine fuels, onsite diesel fuel, gasoline, renewable fuels and commercial lubricants.