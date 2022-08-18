US West Coast Sees First Container Ship LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship typically carries cargo between the US mainland and Hawaii. Image Credit: Port of Long Beach

The first LNG bunker operation for a container ship has been carried out on the US West Coast.

Pasha Hawaii's 2,525 TEU container ship the George III took on LNG at the Port of Long Beach on Wednesday, the port authority said in a statement on its website.

The ship typically carries cargo between the US mainland and Hawaii, and will be joined by another LNG-fuelled vessel, the Janet Marie, from the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Reducing ship emissions will have a significant and positive impact on the region's air quality," Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said in the statement.

"We thank Pasha Hawaii for leading the way in green shipping at the Green Port."