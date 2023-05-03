Mike Murray Retires From Dan-Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Murray has worked in the bunker industry since 1983. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Bunker industry veteran Mike Murray has retired from Dan-Bunkering after a 40-year career in marine fuels.

Murray stepped down from Dan-Bunkering at the end of last month, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

He first started in the industry in 1983, and joined LQM Petroleum Services in New Jersey in 1999, remaining with the firm when it was merged with Dan-Bunkering in 2021.

"Over the years, Mike has had a key stake in LQM's historical development and overall success," Dan-Bunkering said in the post.

"[He] has continued his tireless effort of serving the company's customers around the world until his very last day, while also applying all his experience and knowledge to the benefit of his colleagues and the company.

"We thank Mike for all the years of service and congratulate him for his outstanding career, and finally wish him all the best in the future."