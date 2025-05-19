Galveston LNG Bunker Port Wins Final US Government Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company now expects to make a final investment decision in mid-2025 and to make its first deliveries in the second half of 2027. Image Credit: Galveston LNG Bunker Port

The Galveston LNG Bunker Port project has won its final approvals from the US government, clearing the way for the company to make a decision on whether to proceed.

The company now expects to make a final investment decision in mid-2025 and to make its first deliveries in the second half of 2027, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

This follows the project receiving final authorisations from the US Army Corps of Engineers and US Coast Guard.

The project is seeking to set up a facility to supply LNG as a bunker fuel by barge from the Texas City Ship Channel, with the operation covering areas including Houston, Galveston and Texas City.

The project is a joint venture between Pilot LNG and Seapath Group.

"After several years of challenging and complex work bringing together the engineering, permitting, and third party supplies for gas and power to the project, we are now comfortably ahead in the marketplace to be the first dedicated LNG marine fuels supplier in the U.S. Gulf," Josh Lubarsky, president of Seapath Group, said in the statement.

"So much work is required behind the scenes to get a complex project to this point, which oftentimes goes unnoticed.

"We have made a significant financial commitment to this project and, over the course of the last several years, have positioned GLBP to be the foremost clean fuel supply hub in the Galveston Bay/Gulf region."