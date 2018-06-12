New Bunkering Operation for Trafigura in the Americas

Trafigura now running physical supply operations at Bahia Blanca. File Image / Pixabay

Commodity trading company Trafigura has has started a new bunkering venture in the Americas.

As widely reported by various media outlets last month, Trafigura Group Pte Ltd recently acquired the majority of Pampa Energia SA’s downstream assets.

The deal will see some 250 of Pampa's retail service stations rebranded over the coming months.

But the deal has also seen physical bunkering operations at Bahia Blanca, Argentina switch to Trafigura, Ship & Bunker has learned.

It is understood that there is only one physical supplier in the port using a single barge to deliver notably low sulfur RMG380 as part of its offering.