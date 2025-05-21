BP Hires Latin America Marine Fuel Originator in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pedersen had earlier served as bunker operations manager for Minerva Bunkering in Panama. Image Credit: Christoffer Pedersen / LinkedIn

Global energy company BP has hired a marine fuel originator for Latin America.

Christoffer Pedersen has joined the company as Latin America marine originator in Sao Paulo as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Pedersen had earlier served as bunker operations manager for Minerva Bunkering in Panama from June 2022 to March of this year.

He had earlier worked for ENERMAR from March to June 2022, for Triton Energy from 2016 to 2022, for Endofa from 2015 to 2016, for Glander International Bunkering from 2014 to 2015 and for OW Bunker from 2009 to 2014.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to BP's innovative and sustainable marine solutions in the Latin America region," Pedersen said in the post.

"I'll be based in the São Paulo office and look forward to working with an amazing team to drive growth and create value for our clients and stakeholders."