BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Cruise Line Seeks Fuel Purchasing Agent in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday June 28, 2024

Carnival Cruise Line is seeking to hire a fuel purchasing agent in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with one to three years of experience, preferably in the cruise or bunker industries, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Managing and support transactional activities including demand management, fulfilment, scheduling and lift optimization. Initiates the delivery process for 2,500 + marine fuel orders a year based on price, availability, mode of transportation, and itinerary optionality. This position will have the authority to bind the company to pre negotiated contract deals.
  • Developing & maintaining complete knowledge and understanding of all vessels & ports within his / her area of responsibility. Maintain record tracking to support operational excellence that contribute to departmental KPI's
  • Provide support & inputs to critical decisions that affect the operational area of responsibility, direct communication with Chief Engineers, Captains, Suppliers and Shoreside Management. Responsible for meeting internal stakeholders on a regular cadence to discuss open issues and identify opportunities
  • Drive continuous improvement to all aspects of Fuel operational processes including identifying areas for process improvement and standardization of processes for efficiency. Responsible for researching and problem-solving including delivery failures, scheduling conflicts, delivery disputes, and invoice discrepancies.
  • Managing the complete portfolio of operational tasks required to fuel the Fleet with a strong bias to streamlining and automating tasks as quickly as possible
  • Provide Support for special projects and sourcing efforts, including supplier performance measurements and management / maintenance of departments KPI's
  • Sourcing – Manage the buying of non-contracted demand in the spot market (transactions up to and over $1 million), Support the Sr. Manager in Sourcing decisions
  • Develop industry knowledge that will allow Carnival Corporation to source fuel in various location while accessing risk/reward scenarios.

For more information, click here.

