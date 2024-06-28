BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Cruise Line Seeks Fuel Purchasing Agent in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with one to three years of experience, preferably in the cruise or bunker industries. Image Credit: Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line is seeking to hire a fuel purchasing agent in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with one to three years of experience, preferably in the cruise or bunker industries, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Managing and support transactional activities including demand management, fulfilment, scheduling and lift optimization. Initiates the delivery process for 2,500 + marine fuel orders a year based on price, availability, mode of transportation, and itinerary optionality. This position will have the authority to bind the company to pre negotiated contract deals.

Developing & maintaining complete knowledge and understanding of all vessels & ports within his / her area of responsibility. Maintain record tracking to support operational excellence that contribute to departmental KPI's

Provide support & inputs to critical decisions that affect the operational area of responsibility, direct communication with Chief Engineers, Captains, Suppliers and Shoreside Management. Responsible for meeting internal stakeholders on a regular cadence to discuss open issues and identify opportunities

Drive continuous improvement to all aspects of Fuel operational processes including identifying areas for process improvement and standardization of processes for efficiency. Responsible for researching and problem-solving including delivery failures, scheduling conflicts, delivery disputes, and invoice discrepancies.

Managing the complete portfolio of operational tasks required to fuel the Fleet with a strong bias to streamlining and automating tasks as quickly as possible

Provide Support for special projects and sourcing efforts, including supplier performance measurements and management / maintenance of departments KPI's

Sourcing – Manage the buying of non-contracted demand in the spot market (transactions up to and over $1 million), Support the Sr. Manager in Sourcing decisions

Develop industry knowledge that will allow Carnival Corporation to source fuel in various location while accessing risk/reward scenarios.

For more information, click here.