TFG Marine Hires US Bunker Trader from GCC Supply & Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier TFG Marine has hired a bunker trader in the US from GCC Supply & Trading.

Simon Madsen has joined TFG Marine as a bunker trader in Houston as of April, he said in a LInkedIn post on Tuesday.

Madsen was previously a trader for GCC Supply & Trading from 2018 to this year.

Madsen has been tasked with "expanding an improving the TFG presence in the United States," he said in the post.

Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean joined forces to launch TFG Marine in late 2019.The firm was the fifth-largest bunker supplier by volume in Singapore last year, according to the city-state's Maritime and Port Authority.