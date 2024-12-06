US FMC Investigates Reports of Maersk Vessels Blocked From Spanish Port Calls

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The FMC is investigating reports that Maersk Line Limited vessels have been blocked from Spanish ports over allegedly carrying military equipment to Israel. File Image / Pixabay

The US Federal Maritime Commission is investigating reports that vessels operated by AP Moller-Maersk have recently been blocked from port calls in Spain.

The Maersk Denver and Maersk Seletar, operated by US subsidiary Maersk Line Limited under the US Maritime Administration's Maritime Security Program, were diverted from scheduled port visits at Algeciras in November, news provider The Maritime Executive reported last month.

The change in port calls followed allegations that Maersk ships calling at Spanish ports were carrying military supplies to Israel. Maersk Line Limited has a contract to transport US government cargo.

The FMC is now investigating the report, it said in a notice published on December 6.

"The Federal Maritime Commission has initiated an investigation into reports that the Government of Spain is creating conditions unfavorable to shipping in the foreign trade of the United States by denying entry to its ports to certain vessels, including those participating in the Maritime Security Program," the organisation said.

"The Commission has consistently held that its powers do not only protect United States flagged shipping, and that foreign governmental actions that are detrimental to third-flag carriers can create conditions unfavorable to shipping in the United States foreign trade."