Van-Oil Makes First Bunker Delivery at New Peruvian Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm used its bunker barge the Antu for the operation. Image Credit: Van-Oil Group

Martine fuel supplier the Van-Oil Group has made the first bunker fuel delivery at the new Cosco Shipping Port Chancay in Peru.

The firm delivered an unspecified quantity of VLSFO and MGO to the heavy load carrier Zhen Hua 23 at Chancay on July 11, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The firm used its bunker barge the Antu for the operation.

"The Zhen Hua 23 transported the gantry cranes for the new mega project at Chancay, the future hub in the South Pacific," the company said in the statement.

"The port of Chancay has advanced 84% and is expected to start operations by the end of this year."