US Sets Out Green Shipping Corridors Plan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US is seeking to support the development of green shipping corridors around the world. File Image / Pixabay

The US government has published a document setting out its approach to developing green shipping corridors between its ports and other parts of the world.

The aim of setting up the green corridors will be to spur the early and rapid adoption of emissions-reducing technologies and fuels for the maritime sector, the US State Department said in a document published on its website on Tuesday.

"The United States envisions green shipping corridors as maritime routes that showcase low- and zero-emission lifecycle fuels and technologies with the ambition to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions across all aspects of the corridor in support of sector-wide decarbonization no later than 2050," the department said.

The document sets out the following planning stages in setting up the corridors:

Identify and convene relevant stakeholders

Define the scope, boundaries, metrics, and the framework for analysis

Incorporate lifecycle-emissions estimates into equipment, materials, and fuelling

Infrastructure planning and development decisions

Estimate a baseline emissions inventory for port and/or vessel operations that can be publicly available and used to craft emissions reduction targets

Work with stakeholders and communities to develop an implementation plan that outlines a pathway to achieving emissions reductions targets

The implementation process will then involve deploying the following measures:

Alternative refuelling or recharging infrastructure to support zero emissions port and terminal equipment operations

Support vessels and commercial harbour craft using low- or zero-emission fuels and technologies

Ocean-going vessels using low- or zero-emission fuels and technologies

Zero-emissions fuels, bunkering, and refuelling capabilities for vessels including electrification and cold ironing

Energy efficiency and operations optimization activities that lead to reduced overall energy consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

"The United States welcomes and encourages the growing movement to establish green shipping corridors and calls on countries and value-chain actors around the world to adopt ambitious actions to implement green shipping corridors and to create a clean future for maritime transportation," the department said.