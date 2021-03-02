LNG Bunker Barge Arrives at Port Canaveral

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Q-LNG 4000 will primarily serve cruise vessels at the port. Image Credit: Canaveral Port Authority

An LNG bunker barge and tug have arrived at Port Canaveral in the US, heralding an increase in gas supply to the cruise industry at the port.

The Q-LNG 4000 barge and its tug are now operational at the port, the Canaveral Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The barge will serve cruise vessels at the port, including Carnival Cruise Line's ship the Mardi Gras, which will have Canaveral as its home. The ship was built jointly in cooperation between Shell, which will supply the gas, and Q-LNG Transport.

"LNG is the marine fuel of the future, it's domestically sourced and in abundant supply in the US," Chad Verret, president of Q-LNG Transport, said in the statement.

"We look to supplying not only cruise ships but trading vessels in the future."

The barge will load gas from Elba Island, Georgia, and has a cargo capacity of 4,000 m3.