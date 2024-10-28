Staten Island Ferries to Shift to Biofuels Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Staten Island Ferry and NYC Ferry have already started to test the use of renewable diesel fuel. File Image / Pixabay

The Staten Island Ferry fleet in New York is planning a shift to using biofuels from next year.

Staten Island Ferry and NYC Ferry have already started to test the use of renewable diesel fuel, New York's Department of Citywide Administrative Services said in a statement on its website last week.

The plan is to roll out biofuel use to the whole Staten Island Ferry fleet next year.

The fleet carries almost 24 million passengers per year.

"Expanding renewable diesel to the Staten Island Ferry and piloting it with NYC Ferries marks a significant step in our efforts to make our fleet more environmentally friendly for the benefit of all New Yorkers," DCAS Commissioner Louis Molina said in the statement.

"This groundbreaking initiative not only cuts greenhouse gas emissions by using renewable resources, but also aligns with our larger vision for a greener municipal fleet.

"We're proud to work alongside our sister agencies as we chart a new course for the city, and transition to cleaner sources of power."