Ammonia Cracking Technology Verified by ABS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Approval granted. File Image / Pixabay.

An ammonia-to-electrical power system develop by technology firm Amogy has been issued with a new technology qualification by class society ABS.

Amogy announced a deal to develop the technology with Itochu last month.

ABS has assessed the integrated reactor system transforming ammonia into hydrogen resulting in pure hydrogen gas that can be used for fuel cells.

"Amogy's new technology is another example of the rapid development of innovation around alternative fuels for maritime use," Patrick Ryan, senior vice-president and head of technology at ABS, said.

"Cracking ammonia to produce hydrogen for fuel cells is one that has the potential to accelerate the energy transition in the maritime industry," he added.

Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy, said the award constituted a significant milestone towards broader industry acceptance of the technology.

ABS NTQ services offer guidance and certification on early adoption and efficient implementation of new technologies – demonstrating level of maturity – and that potential risks have been systematically reviewed, the class society said.