Seaspan Energy Completes First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering at Long Beach

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company recently bunkered a container ship with LNG at Long Beach using its delivery vessel the Seaspan Garibaldi. Image Credit: Seaspan Energy

Seaspan Energy has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at the Port of Long Beach.

The company recently bunkered a container ship with LNG at Long Beach using its delivery vessel the Seaspan Garibaldi, it said in an emailed statement.

The Seaspan Garibaldi is the first of three 112 m LNG bunkering vessels to commence operations, and will soon be joined by the Seaspan Lions.

"Our first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering has been five years in the making and our team is so proud of this milestone especially as this represents the first ship-to-ship bunkering on the West Coast of North America," Harly Penner, senior vice president of Seaspan Energy, said in the statement.

"We are committed to offering large vessel operators a low-carbon fuel solution and this is the first of many successful operations to support a sustainable shift in the global marine sector."