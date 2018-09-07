Mabanaft Starts Trading Distillates from Houston

Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Hamburg-based Mabanaft is now trading distillates from new offices in Houston, a company spokesman has told Reuters.

The new U.S. operations began last month.

Among a variety of activities in the fields of energy supply, trading, and logistics, Mabanaft has a physical presence in the bunker industry through Bomin and Matrix Marine.

A global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel from January 1, 2020 is expected to drive a significant uptake of distillates by the marine shipping industry.