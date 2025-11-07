Spain's Enagás Starts Bio-LNG Bunkering at Gijón Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG-fuelled ships can now take on bio-LNG bunkers at the Musel Energy terminal. Image Credit: Musel Energy hub

Spain is stepping up bio-LNG supply to ships, with Enagás launching a new bunkering service at the Port of Gijón’s Musel Energy hub.

The service makes bio-LNG available for both ships and tanker trucks at the terminal, which is owned by Enagás (75%) and Reganosa (25%), Enagás said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Bio-LNG bunkering operations began on November 5 and are certified under ISCC.

Enagás says LNG demand has increased significantly in Spain, increasing tenfold since 2022.

“Between January and September of this year, 4.6 TWh were supplied at terminals operated by Enagás and Reganosa in Spain, of which 4.1 TWh were loaded onto small vessels ( Ship to Ship , STS) and the remaining 0.5 TWh via tankers (Truck to Ship, TTS),” the company said.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing LNG-fuelled ships.

The terminal has two LNG tanks, each having a capacity of 150,000 m3.