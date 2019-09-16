IMO2020: Petrojam Ready for 0.50%S Supply by Jan 1

Hon. Fayval Williams, Jamaica's Minister of Science, Energy and Technology. Image Credit: Government of Jamaica

Jamaicanrefiner Petrojam will be ready to supply INO2020 grade 0.50% sulfur fuels in time for the start of the new marine fuel sulfur cap on January 1, 2020.

That was one of the key messages from Jamaica's Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, during her speech last week during the Gala dinner event of the IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC).

"I am pleased to say that come January 1, 2020, when the 0.50% sulfur gas regulations for marine fuels come into effect, Petrojam stands ready to supply 0.50% fuel at the right price and quality to the market," she said.

"Petrojam is also making all the relevant infrastructure, operational, and procurement preparations to ensure that we are ready for the switchover."

Discussing its plans for 0.50%S supply on the sidelines of the event, Petrojam representatives told Ship & Bunker that some initial test processing runs had already been performed using newly sourced new low sulfur crudes.