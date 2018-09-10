Fuel Contamination Woes Fail to Dent Panama Bunker Sales

Panama bunker sales continue to be string. File Image / Pixabay

Recent reports of fuel contamination in Panama have failed to put a dent the port's bunker sales, according to the latest preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

Sales for all products in July 2018 were 352,290 metric tonnes (mt), 6.9% higher than the 329,647 mt sold in the period last year.

But perhaps most notably given the recent headlines, HFO sales were up 4.3% compared to July 2017 at 319,358 mt (252,636 mt in Balboa, 66,722 in Cristobal).

Distillate sales were up almost 40% year-on-year to 32,932 mt (21,119 mt in Balboa, 11,813 mt in Cristobal).

The port recorded 473 calls for bunkers, up from 393 last year.

Overall, the July performance puts year-to-date sales at 2.86 million mt, 4.2% higher than at the same point in 2017.