Marine Fuel Storage Expansion Planned at Port of Long Beach

by Ship & Bunker News Team

World Oil Terminals is planning to build two new crude storage tanks at the Ribost Terminal. Image Credit: Port of Long Beach / World Oil Terminals

A terminal operator is planning an expansion of marine fuel storage and blending capacity at the Port of Long Beach.

World Oil Terminals is planning to build two new crude storage tanks at the Ribost Terminal and repurpose two existing tanks for marine fuel blending and storage, according to a planning application summary published by the Port of Long Beach.

The new 25,000 bl tanks are being built because two of the firm's larger current storage tanks are underutilised.

"The two existing underutilized tanks would then be available for lease by customers for storage of marine fuels and marine fuel blending components, as is currently done at the facility," the port authority said.

"The new tanks would be connected to existing utilities, such as electrical lines and petroleum piping."

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners will consider the application at its next meeting on September 23.