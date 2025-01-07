ILA and USMX Hold Secret Talks to Avert US Port Strike

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Any potential strike could impact port operations and bunkering at US ports. File Image / Pixabay

A secret meeting took place on Sunday between representatives of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the employer group United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) to address the ongoing port automation issue, US news provider CNBC reported on Monday.

This matter must be resolved by January 15 to prevent a potential strike at US East and Gulf Coast ports.

The International Longshoremen's Association has firmly stated its stance on the matter, asserting in recent comments that the new contract language should explicitly declare that 'no automation means no automation'.

"Modern technology is proven to dramatically increase the amount of cargo that can be moved

through a port annually. ILA members make more money when they move more cargo and

ports need to hire more workers to manage that growth," UMAX said in a statement on its website.

AP Moller-Maersk has already notified its customers to pick up their laden containers and return empty containers at US East and Gulf Coast ports before January 15 as negotiations have not yet had new developments.

"This proactive measure will help mitigate any potential disruptions at the terminals," the company said in its latest advisory last week.