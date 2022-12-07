Trafigura Charters Methanol Dual-fuel Product Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanol: growing trade. File Image / Pixabay.

Commodity trader Trafigura is to charter a methanol-fuelled tanker from Waterfront Shipping's fleet.

Waterfront Shipping is part of methanol producer and supplier Methanex Corporation. The move runs in parallel to a "growing demand for methanol as marine fuel", the company said in a statement.

"We're pleased to partner with Trafigura to share our global experience and knowledge with operating and bunkering vessels using methanol fuel technology," Waterfront Shipping president Paul Hexter said.

Waterfront Shipping operates a 30-strong fleet where 18 vessels are methanol dual-fuel capable.

The medium-range product tanker under the charter agreement, Mari Innovator, is jointly owned by Waterfront Shipping and Clean Sea.