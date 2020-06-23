Cruise Firm Carnival Extends 'Operational Pause' to September

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise industry will be one of the last parts of shipping to return to normal operations. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise operator Carnival Corporation has extended the halt in its operations in North America to the end of September, the company said Monday.

The company's US unit originally imposed an 'operational pause' for 30 days from March 13, and has since extended it three times, Carnival said in a statement on its website.

All of its cruises in North America until the start of October will now be cancelled, the company said.

"During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in the statement.

"We have watched with great interest as commerce, travel and personal activities have begun to start back up, and once we do resume service, we will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we bring our ships to in order to maintain public confidence in our business."

The cruise industry represents a small slice of overall global bunker demand, but its absence will be felt much more strongly by bunker suppliers in ports like Miami where cruise activity is more dominant.