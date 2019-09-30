Stone Oil Starts VLSFO Sales

Mississippi River. File Image / Pixabay

John W. Stone Oil Distributor, LLC (Stone Oil) is now supplying 0.50% VLSFO bunkers on the Mississippi River.

Supply started in September, a spokesperson for the company has told Ship & Bunker, adding that it currently has two of its 47 bunker barges designated to 0.50% sulfur product.

Pricing is initially pegged at a discount to its straight run 0.10%S gasoil product.

In addition to the Mississippi River market, Stone Oil says it is looking at the supply and distribution of the product in other regions.

An expanded offering that includes a 0.50% sulfur gasoil is also being considered, but the spokesperson said there was little demand for such a product as present.