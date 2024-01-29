BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 29, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Panama.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Spanish and a strong sales and negotiation background, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Drive sales and manage logistics for bunker fuel purchases, shaping the future of our operations.
  • Build lasting relationships with clients and suppliers, expanding our reach in exciting markets.
  • Collaborate with our global offices, enhancing our collective impact across continents.

"As the newest member of our trading team in Panama, you will join a proactive, knowledgeable group passionate about the industry," the company said.

"You will be part of a larger network of 25 traders and 3 assistants, covering the Americas and collaborating with global offices."

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com