BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Panama
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Spanish and a strong sales and negotiation background. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Panama.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Spanish and a strong sales and negotiation background, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Drive sales and manage logistics for bunker fuel purchases, shaping the future of our operations.
- Build lasting relationships with clients and suppliers, expanding our reach in exciting markets.
- Collaborate with our global offices, enhancing our collective impact across continents.
"As the newest member of our trading team in Panama, you will join a proactive, knowledgeable group passionate about the industry," the company said.
"You will be part of a larger network of 25 traders and 3 assistants, covering the Americas and collaborating with global offices."
