BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Spanish and a strong sales and negotiation background. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Panama.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Spanish and a strong sales and negotiation background, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Drive sales and manage logistics for bunker fuel purchases, shaping the future of our operations.

Build lasting relationships with clients and suppliers, expanding our reach in exciting markets.

Collaborate with our global offices, enhancing our collective impact across continents.

"As the newest member of our trading team in Panama, you will join a proactive, knowledgeable group passionate about the industry," the company said.

"You will be part of a larger network of 25 traders and 3 assistants, covering the Americas and collaborating with global offices."

For more information, click here.