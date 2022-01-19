Ship Unloading Cargo Spills Crude at Peruvian Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cause of incident: large waves. File Image / Pixabay.

Crude oil was spilt when an oil tanker unloading cargo to the Pampilla refinery in Peru was rocked by unusually large waves.

A black mass of crude oil could be seen in the water extending some 3 km along the shoreline and affecting the beaches of three coastal districts, according to Reuters.

The waves were generated by the undersea volcano near Tonga which erupted on Saturday. The incident at the Pampilla 117,000 barrels a day plant happened the next day.

The Repsol-owned refinery said in a statement on Tuesday that it has deployed containment barriers covering the affected areas and the crude was being collected according to protocol.