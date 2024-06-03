CMA CGM Boxship Takes on LNG Bunkers at Port of Savannah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jax LNG and Seaside LNG bunkered the CMA CGM Symi with about 4,6000 m3 of LNG at the Port of Savannah last month. Image Credit: Pivotal LNG

A CMA CGM container ship has taken on LNG as a bunker fuel at the Port of Savannah for the first time.

Jax LNG and Seaside LNG bunkered the CMA CGM Symi with about 4,6000 m3 of LNG at the Port of Savannah last month, terminal owner Pivotal LNG said in a statement on its website.

The firms used the delivery vessel Clean Canaveral for the operation.

"We appreciate the opportunity to work alongside CMA CGM staff in Marseille, Norfolk and Savannah in preparation for this unique bunker event that marked CMA CGM's first LNG SIMOPS bunkering of a 15,000-TEU ship in the United States," Roger Williams, manager of Jax LNG, said in the statement.