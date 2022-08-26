TMF Stems Cosco Box Ship With Biofuel in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships moored off Singapore. File Image / Pixabay.

French bunker company Total Energies Marine Fuels (TMF) has delivered its first biofuel bunker stem to a Cosco box ship in Singapore.

The supplied bunker fuel comprised very low sulfur fuel oil blended with used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) which was delivered to 4,250 twenty foot equivalent (teu) Cosco Houston, according to the physical supplier.

UCOME accounted for 20% of the blended stem and was second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified, the company said.

Using the biofuel on its voyage to Indonesia, the ship will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by some 17% compared to conventional fuel oil on a well-to-wake assessment.

TMF will "continue to scale up" its biofuel offer to shipping "to support the growing interest for sustainable marine biofuels in this region", general manager for Asia Pacific Laura Ong said.

TMF has previously run trials using biofuel for ships in the southeast Asian bunkering and shipping hub.