Supramax Arrested in Singapore

Universal Bremen detained in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

The Supramax bulk carrier Universal Bremen was arrested today in Singapore.

The detention took place at 12:15pm local time following action by local law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The 2010-built 55,800 dwt vessel is connected to German shipping interests and worth $11.2 million, according to VesselsValue.com.

The reasons behind the ship's arrest are unclear but such action is typical in disputes over payment.