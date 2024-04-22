Shipping Firm AET Orders Two Ammonia Dual-Fuel Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has ordered the two Aframaxes from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co in China. File Image / Pixabay

MISC Berhad unit AET has ordered what are billed as the firs dual-fuelled Aframax tankers capable of running on ammonia.

The company has ordered the two Aframaxes from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co in China, MISC said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The vessels will be charted to MISC via PETCO Trading Labuan Company.

"With today's signings of the Shipbuilding Contracts with DSIC and the Time Charter Party Contracts with PTLCL for the world's first two ammonia dual-fuel Aframaxes, we take concrete actions to deliver on our commitment as industry leaders to progress the decarbonisation of the shipping sector," Zahid Osman, CEO of AET, said in the statement.

"The introduction of these two vessels will reduce the overall emissions from our operations whilst we deliver more energy for the world.

"I would like to thank PTLCL and DSIC for their forward thinking and collaboration to spearheading this new generation of ultra-low emissions tankers to support the decarbonisation of the maritime industry."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.