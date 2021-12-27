New Partnership Targets Singapore Ammonia Bunkering in Mid-2020s

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) today said they are jointly working on bringing ammonia bunkering to Singapore in the mid-2020s.

Having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the pair will work on the development of an ammonia bunkering vessel, the implementation of ammonia bunkering in Singapore, and work to expand the wider ammonia value chain in Singapore.

"As Singapore aspires to reduce energy consumption, improve energy efficiency and transition its power generation portfolio towards net-zero emissions, limited land space remains one of the critical challenges in the implementation of large-scale green energy," Keppel O&M said in a press release today.

"One of the solutions that Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel O&M will be exploring is the use of green energy such as ammonia for offshore power generation in Singapore."

Ammonia, a compound of hydrogen and nitrogen, is one of the candidates to become a key marine fuel of the future as the industry looks to move away from fossil and carbon-based bunkers.