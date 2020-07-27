Bangladesh: Monthly HSFO Imports Increase

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 27, 2020

Strong demand from Bangladesh's power sector will see higher imports of high sulfur fuel oil next month.

The expected volume in August is around 280,000 metric tonnes, up 12% on July, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

The buoyant demand is attributed to an uptick in business activity following the easing of the country's three-month lockdown.

For shipping, Bangladesh switched to importing 0.5% sulfur marine fuel in July.

