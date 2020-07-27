Bangladesh: Monthly HSFO Imports Increase

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bangladesh: imports. File Image / Pixabay.

Strong demand from Bangladesh's power sector will see higher imports of high sulfur fuel oil next month.

The expected volume in August is around 280,000 metric tonnes, up 12% on July, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

The buoyant demand is attributed to an uptick in business activity following the easing of the country's three-month lockdown.

For shipping, Bangladesh switched to importing 0.5% sulfur marine fuel in July.