Two Dry Bulk Carriers Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships were arrested in Singapore on Monday. File Image / Pixabay

Two ships have been arrested in Singapore this week, according to a list published on the country's Supreme Court website.

The dry bulk carrier Falcon Trident was arrested at 5 PM local time on Monday at the Eastern Bunkering Anchorage, according to the list.

The ship had travelled to Singapore from Northwest India in the past two weeks, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

Meanwhile the dry bulk carrier Carina was arrested at 8 PM local time on Monday at the Eastern Bunkering Anchorage, according to the list.

The ship had also been arrested in Singapore in late August.

The reasons behind the arrests are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over the payment for goods and services.