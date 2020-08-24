Ship Detention in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore arrest. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship arrested in Singapore on Friday is being held at the Eastern Bunkering C location at the southeast Asian port.

The reason for the detention of the vessel is unclear but is likely to involve disputes over payment for goods and services.

The merchant marine vessel, called Carina, was arrested by Resource Law LCC at 9.45 pm on August 21, according to court records.

The ship appears to be controlled by United Arab Emirates shipping interests, a shipping database shows.

Another ship was also detained in Singapore on Friday.