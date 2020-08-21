Container Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two ships have been detained in Singapore this week. File Image / Pixabay

The container ship Barry Trader is under arrest in Singapore, according to the country's Supreme Court.

The Singapore-flagged ship was arrested at 12:20 AM local time on Friday, according to a list of vessels under arrest posted on the court's website.

The ship is owned by UK-based Lomar Shipping. It typically operates between Singapore and the Philippines, according to ship tracking data from marine intelligence service VesselsValue.

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over the payment for goods and services.

The arrest is the second reported in Singapore this week, following the detention of the bulk carrier Shi Dai 8 on Tuesday.