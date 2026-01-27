Vopak Links Tianjin Green Methanol Supply to Singapore Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vopak Penjuru Terminal in Singapore. Image Credit: Vopak

Dutch energy storage firm Vopak is facilitating a green methanol supply chain from China to Singapore for bunkering through its terminal network and partnership with Global Energy Trading.

ISCC EU-certified green methanol is loaded at Vopak’s Tianjin terminal in China and received at the Vopak Penjuru terminal in Singapore, where it is stored and ready for bunkering operations, Vopak said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Global Energy Trading is one of three firms to have received a licence from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to supply methanol as a marine fuel in Singapore.

Vopak said it and Global Energy Trading are ready to support green methanol bunkering in Singapore.

Green methanol is increasingly viewed as one of the most promising fuels to reduce emissions from shipping. Major container shipping companies are already deploying dual-fuel methanol vessels, and bunker suppliers are developing capacity to support the bunkering of methanol.