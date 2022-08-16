Singapore Bunker Barge Operator Hong Lam Works on Ammonia Fuel Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong Lam will provide operational data, as well as checking the suitability of the vessel design for commercial operations. Image Credit: PaxOcean Engineering

Singapore bunker barge operator Hong Lam Marine has joined a project seeking to develop a delivery vessel for ammonia as a marine fuel.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with PaxOcean Engineering and Bureau Veritas to develop the vessel jointly, PaxOcean said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Hong Lam will provide operational data, as well as checking the suitability of the vessel design for commercial operations.

"It brings me great pleasure to share that we are adding a new fuel segment into our R&D focus by co-creating ammonia-based vessel solutions with forward-looking and responsible companies like Hong Lam Marine and Bureau Veritas," Tan Thai Yong, CEO of PaxOcean, said in the statement.

"We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Hong Lam Marine and Bureau Veritas, founded upon our complementary strengths in a push to accelerate the development of ammonia bunkering in Singapore."