GeoServe Carries Out First Biofuel Bunker Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was made in Singapore last month, carried out by an oil major. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker services firm GeoServe has handled its first delivery of a biofuel blend.

The company supplied a B24 blend containing 24% FAME blended with VLSFO to Scorpio's MR tanker the STI Larvotto in Singapore on August 14, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The delivery was carried out by 'a reputed oil major', according to the statement.

The biofuel was then used on the vessel's voyage to New Zealand, delivering a net CO2 emission reduction of about 20%.

"At GeoServe, we consider it our duty to guide our customers in achieving their emissions strategy, not merely as a practice, but as a responsibility," Sanjay Kapoor, CEO of GeoServe, said in the statement.

"Amidst all the discussions surrounding this, it's imperative to grasp that emissions savings from Biofuel blends depend on multiple factors, including the source of sustainable materials, the blending proportion, and notably, the net calorific value of the fuel.

"We've observed that certain blend quality specifications could lead to increased consumption, effectively negating any envisioned emissions savings."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.