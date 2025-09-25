Value Maritime Appoints Union Tech as South Korea Representative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Union Tech is set to promote Value Maritime’s scrubber and carbon capture systems in South Korea. File Image / Pixabay

Dutch firm Value Maritime has named Union Tech as its official representative in South Korea, giving the company a direct bridge to local shipyards and shipowners as demand for carbon-cutting technologies grows.

Union Tech will provide Value Maritime’s full range of products and services to the Korean market, the firm said in an email statement on Tuesday.

This includes its Filtree solution – a sulfur scrubber with an integrated onboard carbon capture system (OCCS) – as well as components, engineering, and technical support.

Value Maritime says South Korean shipowners and shipyards are increasingly turning towards carbon-cutting measures.

“As representatives of Value Maritime in South Korea, Union Tech is playing a critical role not only in direct sales to shipowners, but more importantly, in navigating complex shipyard collaboration processes to successfully integrate these technologies into newbuilds and retrofit projects,” Frédéric Le Moullec, Commercial Manager at Value Maritime, said.