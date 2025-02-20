Phillips 66 Adds Fuel oil Storage Capacity in Singapore: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: floating storage. File Image / Pixabay.

Oil refiner Phillips 66 has recently leased a new floating storage vessel along the Singapore and Malacca Straits for storing fuel oil.

The 300,000 metric tonnes capacity Southern Emperor is the latest addition to 19 existing fuel oil floating storage vessels along the Straits chartered by various market participants, according to Reuters citing market sources.

So far, Phillips 66 has been partially renting the EM Splendour for fuel oil storage, the report added.

The Singapore and Malacca Straits are a key location for fuel oil storage in Asia.

Singapore is the world's top bunkering port with annual sales over 50 million mt. In addition, it is a key shipping and trading hub for the region.