BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Senior Operations Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The employer is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in operations management. Image Credit: Talent Trader Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker operations manager in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Talent Trader Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in operations management, preferably within the maritime or bunker industries.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead and manage continuous improvement initiatives for bunker operations.

Manage and support the operations team

Supervise all bunkering operations

Plan the fleet schedule for bunker vessels

Coordinate with terminals or bunker contract representatives to meet all loading requirements.

Develop and implement training programs to enhance team capabilities.

Identify and implement process improvements to optimize service delivery and reduce costs.

Introduce technology solutions to improve operational efficiency and safety.

