Seafarer Safety Takes Center Stage in ClassNK's Ammonia Vessel Guidelines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ClassNK has issued guidelines for safe operation onboard ammonia-fuelled vessels. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese classification society ClassNK has released its Guidelines for Safety Operation for Ammonia-Fuelled Vessels, aimed at supporting the safe introduction of ammonia-fuelled ships by addressing key onboard safety concerns.

The guidelines prioritise the safety of seafarers and outline critical measures for daily operations, including emergency procedures in the event of an ammonia leak and the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

As the maritime sector accelerates its decarbonisation efforts, alternative fuel vessels now account for nearly 40% of new orders. Ammonia, while promising as a zero-carbon fuel, presents unique operational risks compared to conventional marine fuels. However, information on its safe use remains limited.

ClassNK's new guidelines bridge this gap by offering practical insights into ammonia handling, storage, and onboard operations - drawing on the latest domestic and international knowledge.

The guidelines will be regularly updated to reflect new industry knowledge, research findings and operational feedback.

ClassNK aims to contribute to the safe and effective adoption of alternative fuel vessels.

The guidelines can be assessed here.