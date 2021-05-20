Tech Firm, Tanker Company Form Monitoring Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Environmental reporting: a priority for shipping. File Image / Pixabay.

Hong Kong-based Diginex Solutions, which uses blockchain technology to streamline business reporting, has formed a partnership with tanker operator Hafnia.

The two firms will start their agreement by looking at the range of disclosures that shipping firms must deal with.

According to the company, it is offering a "blockchain-enabled environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting tool" which can provide "an all-in-one platform for organisations to record, report, and verify their data with ease and security".

Hafnia, which is listed on the Oslo stock exchange, said the move is a response to the increasing demand for this type of reporting from listed companies.

Diginex was formed in 2017 to address issues in sustainability reporting. Among its big name partners are Coca-Cola and the United Nations.