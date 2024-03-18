Australia's ABEL Energy to Supply Singapore With Green Methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is building a 400,000 mt/year methanol plant at the Cleveland Bay Industrial Park in Australia. Image Credit: ABEL Energy

Australian hydrogen company ABEL Energy is planning to export green methanol to Singapore for the bunker market.

The firm is building a 400,000 mt/year methanol plant at the Cleveland Bay Industrial Park in Australia, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The firm is expecting a green shipping corridor deal between Australia and Singapore to provide an export market for its product.

"ABEL Energy is seeking to export green methanol through the Port of Townsville and provide green methanol marine bunkering facilities on Port land," the company said in the statement.

"This would also include supporting infrastructure such as storage tanks, loading and unloading facilities, and pipelines."