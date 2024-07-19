BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Firm Seeks Sales/Marketing Exec in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Oaktree Consulting

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a sales and marketing executive in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Oaktree Consulting highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of sales or marketing experience, and preferably a background in the oil and gas industry.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Possess an existing client base and develop and implement marketing activities to bring in new customers and service existing customer relationships

Keep abreast of global oil/energy market movements and conduct research and analysis of markets, monitor demands and supply of the bunker supply to identify business opportunities

Have a sound understanding of the International Bunker business (Ports / Suppliers / Owners / Charterers / Regulations)

Knowledge of the oil market and marine fuel pricing strategies, and knowledge of the maritime shipping industry

Develop effective marketing materials to promote service and value proposition to new and existing customers

Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions -- from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support

Monitor customer utilization of company credit lines, payment performance, and assist with collections if necessary

Manage any disputes or claims resolution in the event of any disagreements/claims

Assist with development of junior staff and trainees

Closely follow the companies group policies and procedures

