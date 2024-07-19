Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Firm Seeks Sales/Marketing Exec in Singapore
Friday July 19, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of sales or marketing experience, and preferably a background in the oil and gas industry. Image Credit: Oaktree Consulting
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a sales and marketing executive in Singapore.
Recruitment firm Oaktree Consulting highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of sales or marketing experience, and preferably a background in the oil and gas industry.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Possess an existing client base and develop and implement marketing activities to bring in new customers and service existing customer relationships
- Keep abreast of global oil/energy market movements and conduct research and analysis of markets, monitor demands and supply of the bunker supply to identify business opportunities
- Have a sound understanding of the International Bunker business (Ports / Suppliers / Owners / Charterers / Regulations)
- Knowledge of the oil market and marine fuel pricing strategies, and knowledge of the maritime shipping industry
- Develop effective marketing materials to promote service and value proposition to new and existing customers
- Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions -- from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support
- Monitor customer utilization of company credit lines, payment performance, and assist with collections if necessary
- Manage any disputes or claims resolution in the event of any disagreements/claims
- Assist with development of junior staff and trainees
- Closely follow the companies group policies and procedures
For more information, click here.