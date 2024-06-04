Fairfield Chemical Carriers Vessel Takes on LNG Bunkers in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 26,000 DWT Fairchem Pathfiner took on 1,390 mt of LNG in Singapore on May 29. Image Credit: Fairfield Chemical Carriers

A new Fairfield Chemical Carriers vessel has taken on LNG as a bunker fuel in Singapore for the first time.

The 26,000 DWT Fairchem Pathfiner took on 1,390 mt of LNG in Singapore on May 29, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The delivery vessel FueLNG Bellina was used for the operation.

The ship is the first in a series of four newbuilds.

"This achievement marks a significant milestone for Fairfield Chemical Carriers and MOL Chemical Tankers as we advance our commitment to decarbonizing the maritime industry and reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gases (GHGs) on our atmosphere," the company said in the post.

"We extend our gratitude to Shell and both vessels' dedicated ship and shore staff for their roles in successfully completing this maiden LNG bunkering operation."