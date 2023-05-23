Stolt Tankers Tests Ulsan Port Authority's Bunker Spill Response Measures

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Coast Guard, medical teams, police, offshore and shore-based firefighters, rescue services and pollution response ships were all involved in the exercise. Image Credit: Stolt Tankers

Shipping firm Stolt Tankers worked with the Ulsan Port Authority to carry out a bunker spill response drill at the South Korean port last week.

The firm's tanker the Stolt Concept simulated a spill from a bunker tank punctured while berthing, as well as a fire caused by a burst hydraulic line, the company said in a statement on its website.

"After a first attempt by two teams onboard to extinguish the fire, the crew assessed that they needed assistance and the Ulsan firefighters took over from both shore and sea," the company said.

"Along with the firefighting drill and potential pollution emergency response exercise, several dummies were thrown overboard to represent people in distress in the water.

"Their simulated rescue involved releasing life rafts and life buoys from the ship, and rigging emergency embarkation ladders to get the 'casualties' back onboard."

The Coast Guard, medical teams, police, offshore and shore-based firefighters, rescue services and pollution response ships were all involved in the exercise.