Sinopec Fuel Oil Lanka Hires Chief Sales Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rodrigo had previously worked for Lanka Marine Services since February 2017. Image Credit: Jehan Rodrigo / LinkedIn

Sinopec Fuel Oil Lanka, the Sri Lanka bunkering unit of China's Sinopec, has appointed a chief sales officer.

Jehan Rodrigo has joined the firm as chief sales officer in Sri Lanka as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Rodrigo had previously worked for Lanka Marine Services since February 2017, serving most recently as assistant vice president as well as head of commercial and lubricants.

He had earlier worked in various roles for Prudential Shipping from 2007 to 2016, ending up as manager of operations.

Sinopec has been showing a growing interest in the Sri Lankan bunker market in recent years, commencing making wholesale deliveries of bunker fuel to Sri Lanka to supply the Hambantota market in March 2021.