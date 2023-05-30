Singapore's Second LNG Bunker Vessel Completes Inaugural Loading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The FueLNG Venosa loaded its first cargo on Tuesday. Image Credit: FueLNG

Singapore's second LNG bunker delivery vessel has completed its first loading of natural gas.

FueLNG's FueLNG Venosa took on its first LNG cargo in a ship-to-ship transfer from the Pan Africa on Tuesday, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

FueLNG is a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Singapore, providing LNG bunker supply in Singapore's waters.

Singapore saw a drop in its LNG bunker volumes last year, falling from 50,000 mt the previous year to just 16,000 mt in 2022. Global LNG bunker volumes collapsed after the outbreak of war in Ukraine as gas prices surged, but demand is expected to recover this year with prices normalising.

"This significant milestone underscores FueLNG's commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions that helps to reduce emissions in the shipping industry," the company said in the post.

"By embracing LNG as a bunker fuel, FueLNG is driving positive change and advancing the industry's energy transition goals in tandem with Singapore's sustainability objectives."