Malaysian Player Adds to Domestic Bunkering Portfolio

SIL: investing in bunkering. File image/Pixabay.

Malaysian bunker firm Straits Inter Logistics (SIL) is to supply bunker fuel at Lumut port on the country's western coastline.

The agreement between its subsidiary Tumpuan Megah Development and Lumut Maritime Terminal is for the exclusive provision of bunkering services, according to regional business news provider the Edge.

The agreement runs for a year with an option for renewal.

Lumut port contains a sizeable coal terminal and has around 500 vessels calls a year the report said.

SIL has a range of bunkering and investment interests in Malaysia and in June announced it was setting up bunkering services in Bintulu port.